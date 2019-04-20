CONNOLLY, Joel P. Passed away on April 19, 2019. Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ellen Connolly. Devoted father to Jennifer Connolly of Burlington, Jason Connolly and his wife, Jodi, and his beloved grandson, Parker Connolly of Elgin, South Carolina. Also survived by his brother, Michael Connolly and his wife, Karen, of Woburn, his brother, Kevin Connolly and his fiancé, Leanne Vincent, of Dunstable, his sister, Karen King and her husband, James, of Wakefield, and his sister, the late Joanna Mercurio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Joel was born in Winchester, Massachusetts and moved to Woburn in his adult life. Joe had a long and satisfying 35 year career at Varian. He spent many happy hours restoring Corvettes, fishing, vacationing on Captiva Island, cheering on the New England sports teams, and most importantly visiting with his grandson, Parker, who was most special to him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



