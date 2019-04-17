BUTTIGLIERI, John A. Sr. Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16th. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (Maslin) Buttiglieri. Devoted father of Sandra Kraus of Uxbridge, Nancy Davis of Salem, New Hampshire, and the late John A. Buttiglieri, Jr. Dear brother of Millie Frizzell of Washington, the late Constantino "Sonny" Buttiglieri, and Rocco Buttiglieri. Cherished grandfather of Michael Kraus and wife Amy, Kaitlin Kraus, Charlie and Valerie Davis, adored great-grandfather of Antonio Michael Kraus. John is an Army Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict. He was also an employee of UPS for over thirty years. Family and friends will honor John's life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Monday, April 22nd, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and again on Tuesday morning at 9:30 before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, East Boston for a Funeral Mass Celebrating his Life at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude with John being laid to rest with Military Honors, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Funeral Home is handicapped accessible, courtesy valet parking front enterance, ample off street parking with attendant. For more info www.ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary