DeLUCA, John A. "Mugsy" Of Revere, unexpectedly stricken with Cellulitis, a bacterial infection on April 4 2019. Beloved father of Dakota and Dylan DeLuca. Devoted son of the late John and Winifred (Gould) DeLuca. Dear brother of Gail McAndrew of Australia, Marilyn DeLuca of Londonderry NH, Denise Papsodora of Revere, and Holly Schlichting of Winthrop. Also survived by the mother of his children April Leclair, and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Wednesday, April 10th at 9:00 am. Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday 4-8 pm. Mugsy, a graduate of R.H.S went on after high school to work many years for Laborers Local 22. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons - Bruno
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2019