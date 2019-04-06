CAVANAGH, John C. Age 85, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, after a long illness. After earning a BA at Dartmouth College, an MA at Columbia University, and a PhD in History at Duke University, he went to Suffolk University in 1970 after teaching at Duke University and the University of Tennessee. He found himself in a department whose full-time faculty averaged well over 65 years of age. An upstart newcomer, he was appointed department chair in 1973 by new College of Arts & Sciences Dean Michael Ronayne, with the charge to renew the department. John did this with new courses, new methods, new attitudes and a number of new hires who, in their turn, have served Suffolk University and the department well for decades. During his 41 years at Suffolk University, he was an energetic and constant contributor to unity and solidarity in a steadily diversifying institution, a much-needed centripetal force in a centrifugal environment. His interactive, student-centered classes covered a range of subjects, including Native American History, the History of Mesoamerica and Mexico, American Colonial History, the Era of the American Revolution, the Young Nation, the American Civil War and Reconstruction, the Old and New South, the Gilded Age, American Foreign Relations, and Twentieth-Century American History. John was preceded in death by his parents, James Ellsworth and Marjorie Carroll Cavanagh. John is survived by his wife Beth Graham of San Antonio, TX; Dr. Camilla Graham (Dr. Dawn Osborne); Brevick Graham (Laura); Mariah Smith (Jerry); grandchildren Benjamin Graham-Osborne, Harrison Lundberg, Margaret Lundberg; a sister Julie (Keith) Kaneta; a brother Dr. James Cavanagh of Tallahassee, FL; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held at Czelusniak Funeral Home in NORTHAMPTON, MA, on April 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



