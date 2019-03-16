Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JOHN "JACK" COYNE

JOHN "JACK" COYNE Obituary
COYNE, John "Jack" Age 92, of Fort Pierce, FL and formerly of Hingham, died March 15, 2019. Jack was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Walsh) Coyne. Devoted father of John Coyne, Jr. and his wife Diane of Canton, David Coyne and his wife Dorothy, Michael Coyne and his wife Joanne, all of NJ; Marjorie "Penny" Quackenbush and her husband Kevin of Middleboro; and Dennis Coyne and his wife Chae of ME; and the late Peter Coyne. Cherished grandfather of Meghan, Kasey, Jaime, Elizabeth and Michael Coyne; Tara Speer, Katie Gordon; and Josh Quackenbush. Brother of the late Evelyn Irwin and Rita O'Leary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Gregory Church, 2223 Dorchester Avenue, Wednesday, March 20, at 10:00 am. Family and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to: , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
