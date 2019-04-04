CAHILL, John D. Of Pocasset, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was 77. John was born in Brockton, a 1960 graduate of Brockton High School, and a 1964 graduate of Georgetown University. He was a proud Vietnam veteran serving as Captain with the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1969. A lifelong summer resident of New Silver Beach in North Falmouth, he was a lifelong runner, enjoyed boating, and was also an avid New England Patriot's Fan. John was a devout Catholic and always enjoyed spending time with his loving family. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. Loving son of the late John H. and Mary E. (Sheridan) Cahill. Beloved brother of Patricia Barnett of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Carol Walsh and her husband, Francis, of Weymouth, and the late Robert and Elizabeth Cahill. Also survived by 11 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 3-6 pm, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 1203 Commercial Street, Weymouth, MA 02189, or to New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary