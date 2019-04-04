Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CAHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN D. CAHILL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN D. CAHILL Obituary
CAHILL, John D. Of Pocasset, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was 77. John was born in Brockton, a 1960 graduate of Brockton High School, and a 1964 graduate of Georgetown University. He was a proud Vietnam veteran serving as Captain with the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1969. A lifelong summer resident of New Silver Beach in North Falmouth, he was a lifelong runner, enjoyed boating, and was also an avid New England Patriot's Fan. John was a devout Catholic and always enjoyed spending time with his loving family. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. Loving son of the late John H. and Mary E. (Sheridan) Cahill. Beloved brother of Patricia Barnett of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Carol Walsh and her husband, Francis, of Weymouth, and the late Robert and Elizabeth Cahill. Also survived by 11 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 3-6 pm, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 1203 Commercial Street, Weymouth, MA 02189, or to New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now