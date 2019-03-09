CUQUA, John E. "Jack" Of Arlington, peacefully on March 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 57 years to Susan B. Cuqua. Loving father of John Cuqua, Jr., and his wife Martina of Nashua, NH, Susan Cain and her husband Bob of Arlington, Michael Cuqua of Nashua, NH, and Kevin Cuqua and his fiancé Christine of Arlington. Devoted 'Papa' of Bobby, Nick, Shannon, Ricky, Billy, Sean, and Daniel, and his daughter Paige. Dear brother of the late Fred Cuqua and Theresa Cochrane. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Proud retired firefighter for the Town of Arlington. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. ARLINGTON, on Wednesday at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Tuesday 4–8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's memory to the Arlington Firefighters Relief Association, 1007 Mass Ave., Arlington, MA 02474. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary