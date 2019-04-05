EMERSON, John Age 82, of Quincy, formerly of Framingham, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Massachusetts General Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.



John was born in Suffolk County, England to the late John and Rosalie (Vevaet) Emerson. He earned his doctorate in Persian History from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge.



He arrived in the United States in the early 1970's and had lived in Quincy for over thirty years. John had worked as a college librarian and was an expert in Persian studies. He worked with special collections at Harvard University and Boston University.



He had traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe and the Middle East and enjoyed book stores, tea shops and was a big fan of trains and public transit all over the world.



Loving companion and partner for over forty years of Thelma A. Freedman of Quincy. Dear brother of Mary Emerson of the United Kingdom.



A Memorial Celebration of John's life will be conducted at a later date.



For those who wish, donations in John's memory may be made to the .



Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019