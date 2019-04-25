CARNEY, John F. Educator and Innovator in Highway Safety Engineering John F. Carney III, former chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology and innovator in highway safety engineering, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, at his home in Cambridge due to complications relating to Multiple Myeloma. Born in 1941 in Lowell, MA to John F. Carney, Jr. and Frances (Sharkey) Carney, he was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Reynolds Carney. He is survived by daughters Anna Carney Goering and Catherine Carney; grandchildren Andrew Goering, Catriona Goering, Leo Pogozelski and Nicolas Pogozelski; sister Judith Goodwin and beloved partner Sarah Adams. Carney pioneered research in impact mechanics and held 10 patents. He was an international expert on attenuation devices that reduce the impact of traffic accidents on highways. Today, devices he designed and developed, known as crash cushions, line highways in the United States and many other countries around the world. Carney received his Bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Merrimack College in 1963. He received a Master's degree in 1964 and a Ph.D. in 1966 in civil engineering from Northwestern University. He taught at the University of Connecticut, Auburn University and Vanderbilt University, before becoming provost and vice president for academic affairs at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Carney was chancellor of Missouri University of Science and Technology from 2005 to 2011. Carney was a lifelong athlete and was happiest when he was outside playing baseball, basketball, tennis, running, or playing golf. He loved spending time at the beach with his family and friends at his home in Falmouth, MA. He brought a love of life, humor and kindness to all of his endeavors. He will be sorely missed. The family will be holding a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation https://tribute.themmrf.org/jfc3



