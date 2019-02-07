Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Margaret's Church
431 Lincoln Ave.
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
DUGGAN, John F. Of Saugus, formerly of Lynn & Charlestown, age 80, February 6th. Devoted husband of Cecelia (Samms) Duggan. Loving father of Catherine D. Sutherby & her husband Dan of Sudbury, Josephine Lee & her husband James of Georgetown. Cherished grandfather of Jaclyn, Nicholas & Kevin. Beloved brother of Margaret "Peg" Walsh of Medford. Dear uncle of Ken, David, Steven, Cheryl & Kim. US Air Force Veteran. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday, from 2-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus at noon. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John Duggan to "Dr. Aleksandar Videnovic, Parkinson's Disease Research" and mailed to the Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, Attn: K. Wojcicki. Donations can also be made online at giving.massgeneral.org please indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of John Duggan. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
