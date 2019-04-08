Boston Globe Obituaries
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
251 Neponset Avenue
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:45 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
920 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA
View Map
COYNE, John G. "Jerry" In Dorchester, died April 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret M. (Keyes) Coyne. Loving father of Christine Marie Coyne of Dorchester. Brother of Edward J. Coyne and his late wife Barbara Tortorella of Norwell. Uncle of John and his wife Emily Coyne, Matthew Coyne, Katie and Lisa Keyes, Stacie, Carrie, and Kellie Marion, and the late Troy R. Coyne. Brother-in-law of John and his wife Joanne Keyes of FL, Elaine Marion and her late husband Ray of IL, and Ethel Simpson and her late husband Stephen of Weymouth. Family and friends will honor and remember Jerry's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Wednesday from 4-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ann Church, Neponset, on Thursday morning, April 11, at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Jerry was a retired clerk at Boston City Hospital for 20 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to Quincy Community Action Programs Inc., 1509 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02169. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019
