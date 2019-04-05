|
|
BROCHI, John H. Of Wakefield, formerly of Medford, April 3, 2019. Cherished son of the late John & Catherine (Cunneen) Brochi. Loving father of Jonathan & Dylan Brochi, both of Wakefield. Devoted to his true love Mary Bushee of Wakefield. Caring brother of Deborah Neumann & her husband Benjamin of Easton and John's twin Jean Caven & her husband Brian of NH. Uncle of Renee Neumann of Easton. Also survived by relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 4-8PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 10th at 8:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions & to sign online condolence visit
www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019