CLIFFORD, John H. Age 92, of Mission Hill, peacefully passed away on April 26, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, his brother Daniel and wife Phyllis and his niece Roberta Hawkes. Loving uncle of Daniel F. Clifford, Jr. and his wife Jane and great-uncle of Kathleen and Maura Clifford, Kelly Williams, Christy Mannion, and Sean and Keith Hawkes. He is also survived by his dear friend, Ellen Goodwin. John was a devoted communicant of the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church." He attended Boston University and was a former Guidance Councilor for the Waltham School System. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29th at 9 a.m. in Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019