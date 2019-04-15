Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
JOHN ALLEN
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
JOHN HALL ALLEN


1942 - 2019
JOHN HALL ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, John Hall Of Acton, April 12, 2019. Devoted father of Kim Mangone and her husband Paul of Tewksbury, David Allen and his wife April of CA, Melissa Allen and her husband Marshal Stephen of Exeter, NH, Christopher Allen and his wife Caitlin of TX and Dakota "The Wonder Dog." Cherished grandfather of Addie and Millie "on the way." Dear brother of Mildred "Millie" (Allen) Teixeira and the late Thomas Allen. Further survived by Kimberly and David's mother - Patricia Casiello and Melissa and Christopher's mother - Joan Tierney-Allen. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Thursday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Wednesday 4PM-7PM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Roslindale. John was a Master electrician and worked for Harvard University for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org. For more information or complete obituary, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2019
