HAYES, John "Jack" Of Medford, March 25, 2019. Devoted son of the late Mary (Fay) Hayes and John Hayes. Brother of Paul Hayes and his wife Mary Ann, of Medford. Uncle of Jacqueline Bruno of Norwell, Cheryl Todisco of Andover, and Karen Fenton of Duxbury. Retired employee of the MBTA. A Funeral Service will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, and may visit with the family from 10:30–11:30 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late US Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made the March of Dimes, P.O. Box 146730, Boston, MA 02114-0020. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019