WILSON, John Henry Age 75, of Southborough, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Paul and Helen (Fagan) Wilson. John lived nearly his entire life in Southborough. He was president of the second graduating class of Algonquin Regional High School in 1961.



John served as an officer in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. After active duty, he joined the Massachusetts National Guard, retiring in 1992, as a Lieutenant Colonel, a total of 26 years served.



John worked 22 years for the Town of Sudbury, initially as a town business administrator, and later as finance director for the Sudbury schools. He finished his career at Brown Universit,y as a finance administrator in the facilities management department, retiring in 2009.



From 1984 to 2008, John was elected as the longest-serving Town Moderator in Southborough history, and chaired, and served on numerous town committees.



John's service to his country and his community are pillars of who he was, and how he will be remembered by those who knew him. John was a man who enjoyed hearing and telling great stories, and that is a legacy that will endure.



He was the beloved husband of Sheila (Maguire) Wilson; devoted father of Kara Yuen and her husband Way of Harwich; Thomas A. Wilson and his wife, Amy of CA; loved brother of Peter Wilson and his wife, Eunice of CA; William Wilson and his wife, Elizabeth of Ashland; Elizabeth Martin of Franklin; Patricia Swenson and her husband, Paul of Concord; Ann Wilson of Florence; loving grandfather of James Maguire Wilson; adored brother-in-law of Donna Wilson of ME; and Leo Maguire of FL; and uncle of several nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by a brother, Thomas J. Wilson.



Visiting Hours will be Friday, February 8, from 4 to 7 pm, at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, SOUTHBOROUGH.



A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 9, at 12:30 pm, at St. Anne Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough.



Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Friends of the Southborough Library, 25 Main Street, Southborough, MA 01772, or Friends of the Southborough Senior Center, 9 Cordaville Road, Southborough, MA 01772.



To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary