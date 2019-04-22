HEYMAN, John In recent years, the oldest survivor of the Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire in 1942, died on March 30, 2019, enjoying an active and healthy life until age 99. In 2012, on the 70th anniversary of the fire, he described his experiences that day, for the first time, in a column on The Globe's web page, "Cocoanut Grove Fire - I was one of the lucky ones" (November 28, 2012), and later in the documentary film "Six Locked Doors," to be released this spring. He told of how he and his date that evening had lain nearly unconscious on the nightclub floor until firemen, coming from the outside, forced open the locked door by their table. The cold November air revived them and they rushed to



safety. But his date later died, and he faced months of grueling surgeries. His one consolation was that his physician, Dr. Varaztad Kazanjian, perfected several surgical techniques on the fire victims that he later used to save American pilots in the Pacific.



He was born on September 4, 1919, in Wheeling, West Virginia, and was raised in Wheeling, Philadelphia, and Springfield. In 1937, he graduated as class valedictorian from Cathedral High School in Springfield. At the University of Massachusetts, between 1937 and 1941, he was president of the Cardinal Newman Society and the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity; and he trained with the R.O.T.C., through which he received flight instruction. He was in Boston on the day of the fire to take an exam to qualify for navy pilot training.



Due to his injuries, he did not serve in the military, but worked as a quality control inspector at a weapons plant in Hartford. In 1946, he joined Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, as his father before him, where he worked as an agent for over fifty years. He also taught C.L.U. (College of Life Underwriters) classes. A training room in the Springfield office is named in his honor.



He is survived by his daughter, Joan Yogg and her husband Michael of Wellesley, his son, Robert Heyman and his wife Joan of Wilbraham, five grandchildren, Kirstin Comerchero and her husband Doron of Santa Cruz, CA, Jennifer Michel and husband Sean of Enfield, CT, David Yogg and his wife Lynnette of Jackson, WY, Joshua Heyman of Wilbraham, MA, and Matthew Yogg and his wife Aimee of Brooklyn, NY, and by four great-grandchildren, Mia, Asa, Caitlin, and Greta. He was married to the late Grace Marion Havens for 55 years.



Family was at the center of his life, but music and humor were important as well. In spite of his busy career, when his children were young he took off eight weeks every summer to tour the National Parks of the United States and Canada. After retirement he spent many hours helping his son out with his business. He was a favorite of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Though without musical training, he possessed a beautiful singing voice into his nineties, and when younger starred in Wilbraham Community Theatre productions of "South Pacific," "Paint Your Wagon," "Damn Yankees," and others. Perhaps, due to his brush with death, he saw the humorous side of nearly every situation. He delighted in entertaining friends and strangers with tongue-in-cheek spoofs and good-natured kidding.



Family and friends will gather and remember John on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 11:30a.m. - 12noon, followed by a Life Celebration Service at 12noon at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home and Cremation Tribute Center, 1858 Allen Street, SPRINGFIELD, MA 01118. Burial will be private in Hillcrest Park Cemetery.