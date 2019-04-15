HOAR, John Gershwin Scholar, Performed Professionally As Jack Brent Dr. John B. Hoar, III, known as Jack, and also as Jack Brent, passed away on March 10, 2019. Jack, a resident of Chelsea, MA, was born in Boston on September 2, 1942. He received his undergraduate degree at Long Island University, and post-graduate degrees in education and leadership from Boston College. Jack was most recently employed by Herb Chambers in Lynnfield. Jack loved music and was an avid and professional piano player specializing in the works of George Gershwin. His piano arrangements of Gershwin songs led him to perform the George Gershwin Songbook from Boston, to New York, and Washington, to the QE2, Paris and Cannes. Jack devoted his life to the field of education as a teacher and to the field of music as a performer. Perhaps his most memorable occasion was performing many of the songs from his CD "George Gershwin Songs, Vol. 1" for Frances Gershwin Godowsky, the composer's late sister. Jack was fiercely committed to raising money and awareness for those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. He rode in 22 AIDS Benefit Bike rides and helped to create Harbor to the Bay, a 125-mile AIDS charity bike ride from Boston to Provincetown, MA. Over its 16 years, Harbor to the Bay has raised $5.6 million, with 100% going to its beneficiaries. This year's ride will be dedicated to Jack's memory. Jack was also a long time volunteer for the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival, which posted this statement: "The Tennessee Williams Festival mourns the passing of Jack Brent. Jack's history with the festival goes back to 2005. He was an essential part of our staff in our first two seasons, thanks to the wonderful work he put into our website. Since those formative years, Jack continued to attend and actively support the festival as a Sustaining Donor and pass-holder. His generosity of spirit, good humor, advice, and enthusiasm will be missed by us all." Jack is survived by several devoted cousins and will be greatly missed by many, many friends. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Service is scheduled for May 11, 2019, at 11AM at St. Cecilia's Church, 18 Belvidere St, Boston, MA, to be followed by a Celebration of Jack's Life at Club Cafe.



View the online memorial for John HOAR Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary