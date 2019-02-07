CROWLEY, John J. Jr. "Jack" Of South Boston, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved companion of Angela Carroll of South Boston. Loving brother of Fred Crowley of Quincy, Robert Crowley of Hingham, Richard Crowley of Quincy, and Marylou Norlin, her husband Thomas of Plymouth. Dear friend of Michael Carroll, his wife Christine of Milton, Mark Carroll, his wife Kim of Melrose, and William Carroll of Florida. Jack is also survived by one niece and several nephews. He was a proud member of The Thorney Lea Golf Club in Brockton, and a former member of the North Quincy Knights of Columbus. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Sunday from 3-7PM. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, on Monday at 10:00AM. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory can be made to , 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701 of Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 S Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019