DILLON, John J. "Jack" Passed away on March 29th, after a long and happy life. He was born in Jamaica Plain in 1930 and the youngest of four children of Wilder and Edith Dillon. He served in the US Coast Guard aboard the "Castle Rock" a cutter providing weather observations, navigation, and communications, for the Navy, along with search and rescue missions. Based in the North Atlantic with weather so bad, many times he and the crew could not go on deck because of 45-50' seas and 120 mph winds. Shortly thereafter, he married the love of his life, Nancy L. Nelon (predeceased) and raised their four children in Needham. Patricia Dillon-Binda and husband Aldo, Milton, MA, John and wife Jeanne, Sandwich, MA, Lawrence & partner Karyn, Dover, MA and Edward and wife Jennifer, Yarmouth, Maine. Five grandchildren, John, Lindsay, Aldo, Jack, & Connor. In 1960, Jack became a Boston Police Officer where he was stationed in Roxbury during the civil rights riots. Years later he was transferred to the Mounted Unit in Jamaica Plain. He rode at the front of many local parades, including the St. Patrick's Day parade and was always easy to spot at Fenway Park during games. With the rising tensions of court ordered busing, the mounted unit was deployed to South Boston where they were assigned to the Tactical Police Force (TPF). He was an accomplished equestrian, and the landowner of Tall Oaks Farm, where he cared for fourteen horses. He was drawn to the thrill and deep traditions of fox hunting, and was a standing member of Master of Fox Hounds of North America, Field Master of Tan Heath Hunt Club and an active member of the Norfolk Hunt Club. He was a passionate Boston sports fan, and loved a good joke. Jack was a man of strength, discipline, and manners, and his word was his bond. In his final years Jack's deep trust in the Lord helped him battle his illness, but never his spirit. Our family extends our deepest gratitude to his healthcare team, Seasons Hospice and Boston Private Nursing. We feel blessed our father was in your loving care and treating him with dignity in his final months at home. His family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Brigham & Womens Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Visiting Hours at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower Street (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN, on Wednesday, April 3 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass at Grace Church, 21 Centre Street, Dover, MA 02030 on Thursday April 4 at 10:00 am. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. For guestbook condolences and info visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861



