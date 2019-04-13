DOHERTY, John J. Age 81, of Duxbury, passed away on April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Laura (Ricketson) Doherty. Loving father to Laura and her husband Paul Taberner, Heather and her husband Michael Comerford, and Alison and her husband Scott Estabrooks. Son of the late Dorothy and John Doherty. Brother to Dorothy Kenny and her husband the late Gerald Kenny and brother to the late David Doherty and his wife the late Catherine Doherty. Brother-in-law to Stephanie Mendelson. Cherished grandfather to Chase, Austin, Hope, Aidan, Molly, Kameron, Cody, Connor, and Christopher. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



John spent all of his life living less than a mile from the sea - first in Dorchester, then Hingham, Cohasset, Sandwich, and finally in Duxbury. The sea was a lifelong interest. He loved swimming, walking the beach, skiing, and golfing. His major topic of conversation was of the weather and he was known everywhere as the "weatherman" and to his nine grandchildren as "Granddadio." His sparkling blue eyes and warm smile will be missed. John graduated from Boston University. He worked over thirty years at Boston Edison Company as an engineer. He was a member of the Snug Harbor Chorus, past President of the Cohasset Community Center, a member of the Alternative Energy Committee of Duxbury, and the Duxbury Men's Club.



Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, April 16th from 4-7:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., (Rt. 106) KINGSTON. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church in Duxbury. Graveside services will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain.



Donations may be made in John's name to the Duxbury Senior Center and/or South Shore Hospital. To offer condolences or for directions please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston. Shepherd Funeral Homes



(781) 293-6325 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary