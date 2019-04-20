Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
FOLEY, John J. III "Jack" Lifelong resident of Medford, April 18th. Beloved husband of Christine (Fyler) Foley of Medford. Devoted father of Ryan Foley and his wife Carol of Wilmington, Larissa Foley and her fianc?e Val of Medford, and stepfather of Jackie Martinez and her husband Franco of NY. Loving papa of Darian, Adrian and Nico. Cherished son of Elvira (Stabile) and the late John Foley II, of Medford. Dear brother of David Foley of Medford, and the late Stephen Foley. Also survived by many nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, April 24th at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in John's name to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Sarcoma Research Unit, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
