GILROY, John J. Of Derry, NH, formerly a long-time resident of Lynn, passed away after a strong battle with cancer on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the age of 70. Born in Lynn on May 31, 1948, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Mary L. (Lovett) Gilroy. John was raised and educated in Lynn, and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School with the Class of 1966. He attended classes at Husson University in Bangor, ME, before getting the opportunity to join the Lynn Fire Department. He served nobly as a dispatch operator for the department from 1978 until his retirement in 2005. He was a long-time communicant of St. Mary Church in Lynn before his move to Derry, NH. He quickly became a member and befriended Fr. Mike of St. Mark's Church in Londonderry. John was a true patriot who loved his country and was a proud member of the American Legion. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and served as the treasurer of the Wall Plaza Council in Lynn, MA, 2012-2014. He loved time spent on the water, especially fishing in both fresh and salt water. He had a deep love of his garden and his award winning tomato plants he grew every year. Through all his life's joys, John's true passion was always spending time with his grandchildren and family. John leaves his children, Patrick Gilroy and his wife, Anne of Windham, NH, and Marianna Smith and her husband, Shawn of Wakefield, his grandchildren, Caitlin and Conner Gilroy, both of Windham, and Audrey, Tyler, and Dylan Smith, all of Wakefield, his brother, Brian Gilroy and his wife, Donna of Wakefield, and his dear friend, Maria (Barresi) Gilroy. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him. John was preceded in death by his siblings, James Gilroy and Anne-Marie (Gilroy) Morrill Cheever. Services were held from the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, on Friday, February 8th, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church. Burial followed in St. Mary Cemetery, Lynn. Contributions in John's memory may be made to: the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819 Atlanta, GA 31126. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit: www.cuffemcginn.com



