Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thecla Church
145 Washington St. Rte 53
Pembroke, MA
View Map
JOHN J. SAICH Obituary
SAICH, John J. Age 81, of Uxbridge, passed away on Friday, February 1st, 2019. He was born in Cork, Ireland, and was the son of the late Arthur and Josephine (Bergen) Saich. John is survived by his beloved wife Alice (Reid) Saich. He was the loving father of Sean Saich and his wife Laura of Norwell, Michael Saich, of Lexington, KY, Peter Saich and his wife Liz of Londonderry NH, Padric Saich, of New York, and Catherina Madani and her husband Michael of San Diego, CA. Beloved brother of Aileen (Saich) Fitz Patrick, of Flushing, NY and Joan (Saich) Murphy, Castle Martyr, Cork, Ireland. He is also survived by his many cherished grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, HANOVER, on Tues, Feb.5th, from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wed, Feb 6th at 11 AM, at St. Thecla Church, 145 Washington St. Rte 53, in Pembroke, followed by burial in Stetson Meadows Cemetery in Norwell. For directions and to sign John's online guest book, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019
