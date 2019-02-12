COURTNEY, John "Jack" Joseph Jr. Age 71, suddenly passed away in his Lyman, NH residence on January 26, 2019, with his wife of 8 years, April (Jacques) Courtney.



Son of the late John J. Courtney, Sr. and the late Barbara (Ford) Courtney, Jack was born and raised in Dorchester, MA; graduated from English High School, Boston; enlisted into the United States Air Force, served in the Philippines and Italy.



Jack was a longtime resident of Quincy, MA and Londonderry, NH with his wife of 32 years, the late Rosemarie (Agostino) Courtney.



He was devoted to his career as a communications expert, training and mentoring many. His company grew from NE Telephone, to AT&T, Bellweather, Verizon, then FairPoint.



He is survived by his son, Thomas and wife Jody, of Derry NH, and their children Justice and Takoda; his siblings Barbara Crawford, Quincy; Mary Stewart, Braintree; Catherine Courtney, Dartmouth; Patricia Courtney, Norwood; Michael, James, and Brian Courtney, all of Boston; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by three siblings, Linda and Joseph Courtney and Christine Hill.



To honor April and their marriage, Visiting Hours and service will be held at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Exeter NH.



A separate Memorial Service for Jack will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 1:00-4:30pm, service at 2:00pm, flag presentation at 2:30, at the American Legion Post #27, 6 Sargent St., Londonderry, NH (smoke-free facility; separate designated smoking area). Please visit the facebook page "Jack Courtney Memorial Service" for more information.