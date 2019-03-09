CUCURULLO, John Joseph Age 94, of Dedham, passed away March 8, 2019, after a brief illness. John was born in Boston, on January 31, 1925, and graduated from Mechanics Arts High School. He was a proud Navy Veteran of WWII. He worked for 30 years as a Supervisor at Unifirst in Wilmington. John leaves his wife of 64 years Marilyn (Meyers). He was predeceased by his daughter Karen Cucurullo, and his sister Carmel Cucurullo, his brother Gene and his wife Marilyn Patnode. He also leaves his nephew Edmund Cucurullo and his wife Cynthia, his nephew John Flynn and his wife Christine, and was predeceased by his niece Millie Mahoney. He also leaves many grandnephews and nieces. He enjoyed bowling, for which he received many trophies, traveling, spending time with his family, and his cat, Ziggy. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Patriots and Red Sox and was a huge Ted Williams Fan. He will also be missed by many others. Funeral Services are private. For guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary