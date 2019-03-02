|
GEARY, John Joseph Of Royal Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Newton. February 25, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of Lois Callanan & the late Janet C. (Paine) Geary. Devoted father of Jeffrey P. of Clinton, Julie C. Stockbridge of Wilmington, Joel S. of Norwood, and the late John J. Geary, Jr. Dear brother of Tom Geary of Randolph, and the late Hank Geary & Polly Resley. Loving grandfather of Jennifer, Jeffrey, & Marisa Geary. Retired accountant for M/A-COM. A Funeral Service will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472, on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 12 pm. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. A Visitation period will be held from 10 am – 12 pm before the Service. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
