GRANT, John Joseph Jr. "Jack" Age 72, of Boca Raton, FL died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Trustbridge Hospice in Delray Beach, Florida. Jack was born April 26, 1946 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, to John and Helen (Dougherty) Grant. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann (Miller) of 48 years, whom he married on April 24, 1971, his three daughters and their families, Katherine Ronayne, Nicole Bernius and Jacqueline Lafrance, his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and George Carr, sister-in-law Judith Howson, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be on Friday, May 17th, at St Michael Catholic Church in North Andover, MA. Family will receive friends at 11am, with a mass beginning at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Portsmouth Rotary Troy Pappas Memorial Fund," Portsmouth Rotary Club, PO Box 905, Portsmouth, NH 03801. For more information, refer to www.troyjjpappasmemorial.com. Conte Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. For obituary information, www.contefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019