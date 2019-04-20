BRADEN, John L. Age 69, of Cape Coral, FL and Lincoln, MA, died April 16, 2019 at Care Dimensions Hospice in Lincoln, MA. He leaves his beloved daughter, Julianne (Braden) Cruzen & her husband Christian Cruzen. John was predeceased by his wife Dianne (Fabio) Braden. He is survived by his brothers: Richard & wife Karen, James & wife Lisa, and Robert, and brother-in-law Philip Fabio and wife Denise. He has 10 nieces/nephews and 7 great-nieces/nephews. John grew up in Melrose, MA and graduated Northeastern University, Boston. John's early career in computers had him traveling all over the world. He & Diane settled in Lincoln, MA building their own home. John had varied hobbies throughout his life, his favorite being Barbershop singing. He was a proud member of Vocal Revolution Chorus in Concord, MA as well as choruses in Florida. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember John on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm in the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD. His Funeral Service will be on Saturday, at 1:00 pm in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lincoln Cemetery, Donations in John's memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785 PCDH19 https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate



