DONOVAN, Rev. John L. Of South Boston, March 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late John J. and Cecelia (Lee) Donovan. Loving brother of Mary Buccigross of Plymouth and the late Patricia Curran and Dorothy Beaton. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday 2 to 6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, South Boston, Monday morning at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Benedict Center, 264 Still River Rd., Still River, MA 01467. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2019