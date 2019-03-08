Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. JOHN L. DONOVAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REV. JOHN L. DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Rev. John L. Of South Boston, March 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late John J. and Cecelia (Lee) Donovan. Loving brother of Mary Buccigross of Plymouth and the late Patricia Curran and Dorothy Beaton. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday 2 to 6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, South Boston, Monday morning at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Benedict Center, 264 Still River Rd., Still River, MA 01467. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now