DONAHUE, John P. "Jack" Manager of the State Division of Employment Security, 80 years, of Nahant, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He is the husband of Mrs. Ellen (O'Shea) Donahue, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage. He also leaves his son Daniel Donahue of Boston, a sister Julie Donahue of South Yarmouth, his nieces and nephews, Ross Sullivan and his wife Cheryl of Lexington, Jacqui Bertrand and David McEndarfer of Lilburn, Georgia, Terry Bertrand and Lynn Vikesland of Nahant, a brother-in-law, Paul Bertrand of Nahant, his grandnephews, Sean, Rafe, and Finn Sullivan of Lexington. He is the brother of the late Sister Frances Donahue, SND, Norine Bertrand, and Chaplain Col. Daniel J. Donahue. Jack's Funeral will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 9:00 AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rt. 1A), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant at 10:00 AM. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nahant. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are on Thursday, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Donations may be made to the Friends of the Nahant Public Library, 15 Pleasant Street, Nahant, MA 01908