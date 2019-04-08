Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN P. "JACK" DONOVAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN P. "JACK" DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, John P. "Jack" Age 96, of Canton and Falmouth, MA, passed away on April 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret J. Donovan; his children: John P. Donovan Jr., Bryan T. Donovan, Paul K. Donovan, Kerrianne Davey, her husband Christopher Davey and his grandchild, Jillian Davey; his sister Claire A. Paris, as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his daughter, Tracee Donovan, parents, Kathryn and Joseph Donovan, and brother, Joseph Donovan. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12th, 2019, following a eulogy at 12:00 PM at St. Patrick's Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth, MA. The burial will immediately follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or The . For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason FH Falmouth, MA - 508-540-41712
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.