DONOVAN, John P. "Jack" Age 96, of Canton and Falmouth, MA, passed away on April 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret J. Donovan; his children: John P. Donovan Jr., Bryan T. Donovan, Paul K. Donovan, Kerrianne Davey, her husband Christopher Davey and his grandchild, Jillian Davey; his sister Claire A. Paris, as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his daughter, Tracee Donovan, parents, Kathryn and Joseph Donovan, and brother, Joseph Donovan. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12th, 2019, following a eulogy at 12:00 PM at St. Patrick's Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth, MA. The burial will immediately follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or The . For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason FH Falmouth, MA - 508-540-41712
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019