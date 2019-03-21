Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JOHN P. DUGGAN Jr.

JOHN P. DUGGAN Jr. Obituary
DUGGAN, John P. Jr. Of Lynnfield, March 21, 2019, at age 76. Beloved husband of the late Karen R. (Simpson) Duggan with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of Julianne E. Hines of Rochester, NH, Kathleen Duggan, John P. Duggan III and his wife Natalie, and Amy M. Fuller and her husband Paul, all of Danvers. Dear brother of Connie Erb and her partner Richard Suleski of St. Augustine, FL, and Margaret A. Weichert and her husband George of Lynnfield. Proud grandfather of John P. IV, Timothy, Jillian, Isabelle, Jarrod, Andrew, and Martin. Also survived by his sister-in-law Kathy A. Simpson of Chelmsford, Carol A. Simpson of Wakefield, brother-in-law Christopher K. Simpson and his wife Pauline of Merritt Island, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of John's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Monday, March 25 from 4-8pm, and again on Tuesday at 8:45am before leaving in procession to St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, for his Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10am. Interment at Willow Cemetery, Lynnfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wakefield-Lynnfield Elks Lodge #1276, 63 Bay State Rd., Lynnfield, MA 01940, or the Mass General North Shore Cancer Center, MGH Development Office, 165 Cambridge St., Suite 600, Boston, MA 02114 For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
