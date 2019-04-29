FLEMING, John Patrick Of Medford, formerly of Cambridge, April 28. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Fleming. Dear brother of the late Maurice Fleming and his wife Margaret, the late Patrick Fleming and his wife Germaine, the late Harold Fleming and his surviving wife Helen of Cambridge, and the late Helen Bartholic and her husband Ray. Godfather of the late Daniel Joseph Fleming. Loving uncle of Barbara Fleming of Medford and Patricia Fay of Cape Cod. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, May 3, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 2-4 PM. Services will conclude with burial at North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in John's name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, or the Chelsea Jewish Home, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. Late World War II era Navy veteran. To leave a message of condolence visit:



