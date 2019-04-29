Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FLEMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN PATRICK FLEMING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN PATRICK FLEMING Obituary
FLEMING, John Patrick Of Medford, formerly of Cambridge, April 28. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Fleming. Dear brother of the late Maurice Fleming and his wife Margaret, the late Patrick Fleming and his wife Germaine, the late Harold Fleming and his surviving wife Helen of Cambridge, and the late Helen Bartholic and her husband Ray. Godfather of the late Daniel Joseph Fleming. Loving uncle of Barbara Fleming of Medford and Patricia Fay of Cape Cod. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, May 3, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 2-4 PM. Services will conclude with burial at North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in John's name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, or the Chelsea Jewish Home, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. Late World War II era Navy veteran. To leave a message of condolence visit:

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now