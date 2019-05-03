FINLAY, John Prentiss "Jack" Age 90, of Ipswich, MA, died Sunday, April 28, at the in Danvers, MA, due to complications from a recent fall. He was surrounded with love by four generations of family. John, affectionately known as "Jack" was born in Hamden, CT, on June 3, 1928, the son of Stuart and Francis Finlay and younger brother of Bob Finlay. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army and joined the 25th division, 27th Infantry Regiment "Wolfhounds," stationed in Shinodayama, Japan. After returning to the US, Jack married his one love, Barbara "Buzz" Moog of Northampton, MA. Jack graduated from Brown University with a degree in Economics in 1952. Post graduation Jack joined the Mead Paper Corporation in New York City. In 1957 their first child, Scott was born, and two years later the family moved to Wayland, MA. In 1964, they were blessed with the adoption of their daughter, Judy. After moving back to NYC for another assignment with Mead, Jack joined Rourke-Eno Corp., a paper distribution business, and moved back to Wayland for the second time, this time to stay. In 1980 Jack took a job with D.F. Munroe, later to be sold to Lindenmeyr Munroe, where he became Senior Vice President of their six New England locations. Aside from work, the family owned a cottage on Popponesset Beach in Cape Cod where they spent 12 wonderful summers. When Jack had dug every last clam from the Popponesset flats, the house was sold and they turned their focus to the north in Thornton, NH, where they purchased a ski house and 60 acres of land bordering the Pemigewasset River. Jack and Buzz reinforced with their children their love for the outdoors where they spent time hiking, canoeing, cross country skiing and especially recreating on the slopes of Waterville Valley, a legacy that they passed down to their children, their grandchildren, and now their great-grandchildren. Jack loved people and was a great judge of character. He had a wonderful voice and he shared this gift willingly whether singing Christmas carols to the neighbors, performing at Vokes Theater in Wayland, performing locally or around the world, including two performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London with the Sangerfest men's choir. Jack and Buzz were happily married for 68 years. His warm embrace, gift of conversation, and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by everyone who was fortunate to know him. Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara, his daughter, Judy Finlay and her husband Rick Brito of Amesbury, MA, his son, Scott and daughter-in-law Martha Finlay of Ipswich, MA, his grandchildren, Heather Finlay and her partner Josh Zlotkin of NYC, and grandson, Alan Finlay and his wife Katie Finlay of San Francisco. He also has two great-grandsons, Bodhi Zlotkin and Kade Finlay. And finally, his brother, Bob Finlay and sister-in-law, Georgine Finlay of Akron, OH, who were also instrumental in depleting the clam supply on Cape Cod. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and close friends and a date yet to be determined. Donations in memory of Jack may be made to the /Danvers Mass., or the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals/MSPCA. Arrangements by John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences visit johncbryantfunerlahome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019