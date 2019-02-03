BROWN, John R. Age, 74, a resident of Easton for the past 44 years, passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Laura J. (Ragusa) Brown. Born in Hyde Park, a son of Helen B. (Costa) Brown and the late Quentin L. Brown, he was raised in Readville, and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School, Class of 1962. John continued his education at Northeastern University and earned an associate degree in Mechanical Engineering. John was employed as an engineer for the Raytheon Company for over 20 years. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 238 in Easton, and received the 2004 Award for Heroism from the Easton Lions Club for pulling a woman from a burning vehicle in Easton. A communicant of Holy Cross Church in Easton, he was a volunteer Religious Education Teacher and was a past Holy Cross Youth Group Leader. John was an avid stamp collector and he enjoyed auto mechanics and the outdoors. In addition to his wife Laura, he is survived by two daughters, Michele Erwin, her wife, Lenore Erwin and step-daughter Rachael Erwin of Whitman, and Maureen Martineau and her husband Sean Martineau of Tampa Bay, FL.; two grandchildren, Margaret and Rory Martineau; and a sister, Kathleen Donald. He was also the brother of the late Diane Hazzard and Linda Blaher. At the family's request, private Funeral Services were held with interment at South Easton Cemetery, Easton. Arrangements were by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary