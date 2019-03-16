BURNS, John R. Age 79, of Foxborough, passed away on March 14, 2019, at Boston Medical Center, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late John and Antonina (Augustinovich) Burns. John was born in Lawrence, on July 1, 1939. He and his late wife Carole were married at Gate of Heaven Church in South Boston on October 4, 1958. They moved to Foxborough in 1963 to raise their family. John was an electrical engineer for Charles T. Main and Stone and Webster of Boston for over thirty-seven years. He retired in 1994, at the age of 55. He enjoyed frequent visits to Twin Rivers Casino and Raynham Park, which his family referred to as "the office." He took pleasure in fixing things, building furniture, and remodeling for his family. He enjoyed winter vacations in Florida and traveling with friends and family. Most of all, he will be remembered as a very kind man, father and friend. Beloved father of John R. Burns III and his wife Christine of Foxborough, David Burns and his wife Christa of Scituate, Linda Burns Donaghey of Foxborough and her former husband Kevin Donaghey of Raynham. Devoted grandfather of Melissa, John IV, Delaney, Liam, Aidan, Stephen, and Caroline. Great-grandfather of Mason, Maddie, and Nora. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Brady. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Tuesday, March 19, from 4 to 7 PM, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary