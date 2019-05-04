CORF, John R. "Jack" Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. Loving father of Christine Hensley and Michael Corf, whom he shared with his late first wife, Patricia (Leninger) Corf. Beloved husband of Beatrice (Jutras) Lavery Corf of Winchester and her children; Mary Pelrine, Michael, Peter, Patrick, and James Lavery. Cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Funeral will be held from the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Wednesday, May 8th at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7pm. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Late Veteran US Navy WWII. Jack had a long career as an Engineer at MITRE Corp. where he worked for over 30 years. In his free time Jack could be found on the local tennis courts, formerly ranked New England Tennis Player. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jack's late granddaughter, Allison Marie Corf, Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Ste. 602, Boston, MA, 02215. For online condolences please visit



lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home



Winchester



781.729.2580 Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019