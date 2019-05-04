Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CORF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. CORF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN R. CORF Obituary
CORF, John R. "Jack" Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. Loving father of Christine Hensley and Michael Corf, whom he shared with his late first wife, Patricia (Leninger) Corf. Beloved husband of Beatrice (Jutras) Lavery Corf of Winchester and her children; Mary Pelrine, Michael, Peter, Patrick, and James Lavery. Cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Funeral will be held from the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Wednesday, May 8th at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7pm. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Late Veteran US Navy WWII. Jack had a long career as an Engineer at MITRE Corp. where he worked for over 30 years. In his free time Jack could be found on the local tennis courts, formerly ranked New England Tennis Player. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jack's late granddaughter, Allison Marie Corf, Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Ste. 602, Boston, MA, 02215. For online condolences please visit

lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now