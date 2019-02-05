DRISCOLL, John S. "Jack" Of Rye, NH, formerly of Melrose and Topsfield, passed away in Boston on February 5, 2019.



Jack was the beloved husband of Dolores A. (LeSaffre) Driscoll with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of Lee Anne Lake and her husband Ian of Nottingham, NH, Jennifer Driscoll of Newton, Maryellen Driscoll and her husband Ken Fruehstorfer of Palatine Bridge, NY, and Susan Wilson and her husband Joe of Rye, NH. Loving brother of Betty Connolly and her husband Fran of Melrose, David Driscoll and his wife Kathy of Melrose, and the late Kay Bistany and her husband Sam, Mary Sheehan and her husband Frank, Eileen Scott, Jim Driscoll and his wife Barbara, Robert Driscoll and his wife Joan, Jean Cain and her husband Bud, and Patty Scarpa and her husband Dom. Adored grandfather of Katy, Alis, Josiah, Owen, Tyler, Xavier, Keondre, Brittany, Heather, and Meghan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Jack's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Friday, Feb. 8 from 3-8PM, and again on Saturday at 9am before leaving in procession to St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose for his Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10am. For online tribute or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary