McWHIRTER, John S. Of Westwood, and formerly of Milton died on February 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandra (Martinuk) McWhirter of Westwood; brother Dr. Robert E. McWhirter of New Orleans, LA, and the late M.



Patricia Gibson. Also survived by his niece, Kathryn Gibson Torres and husband Luis of Shrewsbury and their children, Alysa, Maya & Andres; nephew, Paul Gibson and wife Lisa of North Dartmouth and their children Ella & William. He is the son of the late Stanley B. and Mary (Hennessy) McWhirter.



John graduated from Northeastern University and was a Senior Deputy Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Mass. Division of Banks, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard.



Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation in the Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6th from 9-10 a.m. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors at New Westwood Cemetery. Holden-Dunn-Lawler



www.hdlfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary