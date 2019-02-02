COULTER, John Scott Age 24, of Somerville, MA, devoted son of Diane A. and the late Scott A. Coulter, loving brother and best friend to Paul H. Coulter of London, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019 in London, England after an amazing vacation with his mother and brother. John graduated from Apponequet Regional High School in Lakeville and Providence College, class of 2016. He most recently worked in sales for Dockwa, in Cambridge, MA. John had a zest for life and was passionate about cooking, cycling, and making others laugh. Proud accomplishments include cycling many times in the Prouty 100 mile bike ride fundraiser, and sailing for the Providence College Sailing Team. He spent summers with his extended family in Harwich Port, where he developed a love of sailing, boating, and beaching. John also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as wonderful close friends from childhood, college, and Cape Cod. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Sts. Martha & Mary Church, 354 Bedford Street, Lakeville, MA 02347. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Visiting Hours on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 PM, at the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home 280 Bedford Street, LAKEVILLE, MA 02347. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to The , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.



