Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DRISCOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN T. DRISCOLL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN T. DRISCOLL Obituary
DRISCOLL, John T. Of Milton, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean M. (Francis) Driscoll. Loving father of John T. Driscoll Jr. and his wife Nancy of Camden, ME, William J. Driscoll of Machias, ME, James F. Driscoll of Scituate, Jean M. Williams and her husband Stephen of Norwood, Paul J. Driscoll and his wife Christine of Canton, Maureen LeBlanc and her husband Robert of Milton and Robert E. Driscoll and his wife Maureen of Milton. Papa of 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Nicholas J. Driscoll, Mary A. Cook, William P. Driscoll and Helen C. Zona. John is survived by his beloved companion Margaret "Peg" Vahey of Milton and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Friday March 15 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday 4-8 PM. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Mr. Driscoll was Chairman of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority for 24 years and Vice-President of Administration at Boston College for 15 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Jean M. Driscoll Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Boston College, Office of University Advancement, Cadigan Alumni Center, 140 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now