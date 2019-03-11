DRISCOLL, John T. Of Milton, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean M. (Francis) Driscoll. Loving father of John T. Driscoll Jr. and his wife Nancy of Camden, ME, William J. Driscoll of Machias, ME, James F. Driscoll of Scituate, Jean M. Williams and her husband Stephen of Norwood, Paul J. Driscoll and his wife Christine of Canton, Maureen LeBlanc and her husband Robert of Milton and Robert E. Driscoll and his wife Maureen of Milton. Papa of 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Nicholas J. Driscoll, Mary A. Cook, William P. Driscoll and Helen C. Zona. John is survived by his beloved companion Margaret "Peg" Vahey of Milton and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Friday March 15 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday 4-8 PM. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Mr. Driscoll was Chairman of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority for 24 years and Vice-President of Administration at Boston College for 15 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Jean M. Driscoll Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Boston College, Office of University Advancement, Cadigan Alumni Center, 140 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019