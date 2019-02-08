Boston Globe Obituaries
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
The Holy Name Church
JOHN T. LEARY Obituary
LEARY, John T. Of West Roxbury, February 8, 2019. Beloved brother of Edward J. Leary and his wife Margaret W. of Norwood. Loving uncle of Joan Leary of Medfield, Jean Doucette and her husband Michael of Walpole, Edward, Janet and Michael Leary all of Norwood. Great-uncle of Meghan Doucette. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, February 12, at 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Holy Name Church at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 11:00 am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be

made in John's memory to Yawkey House of Possibilities, 350 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02356.

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com

Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
