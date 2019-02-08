|
LEARY, John T. Of West Roxbury, February 8, 2019. Beloved brother of Edward J. Leary and his wife Margaret W. of Norwood. Loving uncle of Joan Leary of Medfield, Jean Doucette and her husband Michael of Walpole, Edward, Janet and Michael Leary all of Norwood. Great-uncle of Meghan Doucette. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, February 12, at 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Holy Name Church at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 11:00 am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made in John's memory to Yawkey House of Possibilities, 350 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02356.
