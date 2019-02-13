Boston Globe Obituaries
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
JOHN T. NOLAN

NOLAN, John T. "Doc" "Jackie" Age 82, of Avon, Feb. 11, 2019, retired Randolph school teacher, longtime member and chairman of the Avon School Committee, active communicant of St. Michael Church in Avon, member of Knights of Columbus Rev. James T. Smith Council 5683. Husband of the late Shirley F. (MacFarlane) Nolan; loving father of Lisa M. Gregory & her husband David of Whitman, & John T. Nolan, Jr. & his wife Cheryl of Brockton; devoted grandfather of Samantha Gregory; brother of Anne Whitney & her husband John of Arlington; & an uncle of several nieces & nephews. All are welcome to Calling Hours Friday, 4-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON, his Funeral from Waitt Funeral Home, Saturday, at 9 a.m., Funeral Mass,at 10 a.m., in St. Michael Church, & Burial at St. Michael Cemetery, both in Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Michael Parish, 87 North Main St., Avon, MA 02322, or CatholicTV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471, https://www.catholictv.org/donate Visit waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019
