Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
J. A. Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 North Main Street
Westford, MA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
J. A. Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 North Main Street
Westford, MA
JOHN TROUSDALE Obituary
TROUSDALE, John Age 92, a longtime resident of Westford and Weston, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, after a period of declining health. For 66 years, he was the beloved husband of Louise E. (Ripari) Trousdale, loving father of Leslie Costigan and her husband, George, Curtis Trousdale and his wife, Barbara, John Trousdale, and Camala Trousdale; brother of William Trousdale and his wife Priscilla Meyer; loving grandfather of Erin Seamonds and her husband, David, Gregory Costigan and his fiancée Megan Denault, Danielle Costigan, Kylie Ruoff-Sheppard and her husband, Christopher Ruoff, Brittany Riley and her husband, Matt, and Ashley St. Gelais; great-grandfather of Katelyn, Bennett and Reid Seamonds, and Root and Brigham Wishinski. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and predeceased by his twin sisters, Ilona Trousdale Stanwood and Helen Mahoney Champe. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, and was employed as an electrical engineer at Raytheon Company and Textron, where he was recognized for his work on microwave technology, and antennas for military applications. Visiting Hours: Visitation will take place at the Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., WESTFORD, on Sat., Feb. 9, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. A celebration of John's life will take place at 12:30 pm, followed by Military Honors. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online www.dementiasociety.org/donate or the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or online - for directions or condolences, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com Healy Funeral Home 57 N. Main St., Westford, MA www.healyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
