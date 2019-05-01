CHRISTOFORO, John V. A longtime Everett resident, passed away on April 29, 2019, at 92 years. Beloved husband of Joan T. (Fabbo) Christoforo. Loving father of Judi Angelo and her husband Nick, and Jane Peluso and her husband Joe. Cherished grandfather of Kim, Sherri, Nick, John Ross, Anthony, and Jimmy Hollywood. He is also survived by 5 cherished great-grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Visitation at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Friday, May 3rd, at 10 am, followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11 am. Services will conclude with entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. John was a US Navy WWII veteran. He was a captain for the Middlesex Sheriff's Office, owner of Mr. Pizza in Everett, and worked his way up from a chauffeur to manager of the Parker House Hotel in Boston. He was also very active in Everett city politics. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Lowe Syndrome Association at www.lowesyndrome.org For directions and online guestbook please visit jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367



