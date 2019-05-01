Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
For more information about
JOHN CHRISTOFORO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CHRISTOFORO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN V. CHRISTOFORO


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN V. CHRISTOFORO Obituary
CHRISTOFORO, John V. A longtime Everett resident, passed away on April 29, 2019, at 92 years. Beloved husband of Joan T. (Fabbo) Christoforo. Loving father of Judi Angelo and her husband Nick, and Jane Peluso and her husband Joe. Cherished grandfather of Kim, Sherri, Nick, John Ross, Anthony, and Jimmy Hollywood. He is also survived by 5 cherished great-grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Visitation at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Friday, May 3rd, at 10 am, followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11 am. Services will conclude with entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. John was a US Navy WWII veteran. He was a captain for the Middlesex Sheriff's Office, owner of Mr. Pizza in Everett, and worked his way up from a chauffeur to manager of the Parker House Hotel in Boston. He was also very active in Everett city politics. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Lowe Syndrome Association at www.lowesyndrome.org For directions and online guestbook please visit jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367

View the online memorial for John V. CHRISTOFORO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. F. Ward Funeral Home
Download Now