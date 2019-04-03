CURRY, John V. "Jack" Jr. Of La Quinta, CA and formerly of Burlington, on March 30, 2019, at age 72. Beloved husband of Janet F. (Crowley) Curry with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Devoted father of John Curry III and his wife Tasha of Scottsdale, AZ, and Scott Curry and his wife Lisa of Encinitas, CA. Proud grandfather of Carson, Camden, Crew, Sienna and Morgan. Dear brother of Brian Curry and his wife Toni of Plymouth, and Michael Curry and his wife Kate of Winchester. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Jack during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Thursday, April 4 from 4-8pm, and again on Friday at 9:15am before leaving in procession to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. For online tribute or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary