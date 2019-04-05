Boston Globe Obituaries
FARLEY, John Wood Age 69, of Boston, formerly of Nashua, NH, March 29, 2019. Partner of Cecilia Silva of Boston. Brother of Dr. Jean Bellows and her late husband Dr. A. Robert "Bob" Bellows of Lexington, Elizabeth Farley of Derry, NH, and the late Ann Rebillard and Stephen Farley. Uncle to Matthew Bellows and his wife Ruth, Nathaniel Bellows, Khristen Bellows, Phillip Rebillard and Paul Rebillard. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the ASPCA www.aspca.org For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019
