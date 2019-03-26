|
BOURNE, Johnnie Lee (Williams) Age 100, of Cambridge, Thurs., March 21. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Bourne. Loving mother of Joseph L. Bourne and the late Frederick W. Bourne. She also leaves her sisters, Alethea Brown and Susie Catherine Williams, her loving daughter-in-law, Mona Rudolph Bourne, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, Godchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Fri., March 29, 11 a.m., at St. Paul AME Church, Bishop Allen Dr. and Columbia St., Cambridge. Visiting Hour at the Church Fri., 10-11 a.m., relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019