CAUVIN, Jonette Taipale Trainor Age 75, of Eagle Harbor, Michigan and Stoneham, MA, Feb. 26. Jo is survived by her husband Terry Cauvin, her daughter Joanna Trainor & husband Mentar Duka of Stoneham, brother Paul Taipale & Mary Beyers of Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas, granddaughters Alexandra and Victoria Duka and many Lindblom, Taipale, and Trainor family. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Anna Taipale, and first husband Jerry Trainor. Visitation will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Sunday, March 3, from 1-5pm. The Funeral Service will be at 11am, Monday, March 4, at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Memorial donations in Jonette Cauvin's memory can be made to the following: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Attn: Hillary Repucci, 10 Brookline Place 6th Fl., Brookline, MA 02445 Memo Line: Dr. Meyerhardt Research Fund in memory of Jonette Cauvin, or to The Young Adult Program Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 Attn: Ana Kristic Memo Line: In memory of Jonette Cauvin.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2019